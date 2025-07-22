IGNOU June TEE 2025 results to be out soon; how to check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to release the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam results on its official website soon.

All students enrolled in the university's undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes who appeared in the June 2025 term end exam can check their IGNOU TEE result on the university's official website at ignou.ac.in, using their enrollment numbers.

The IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam was formerly held in two shifts on June 12 and July 19 2025, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, Jagran Josh reports.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in. Select the 'Student Support' option from the menu bar and click on 'Results'. Click the Term-End option. Select your exam and click on it. Enter your enrollment number and click Submit. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Review the results and save the PDF for future reference.

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, is a public distance-learning institution based in New Delhi. The university is named after India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.