AP EAMCET 2025 counselling round 1 results to be out tomorrow

Tomorrow, July 22, the Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment results for the first round of engineering, agriculture, and medical/pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025 counselling.

When the seat allotment results are revealed, candidates can view them at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

The registration process for AP EAMCET counselling began on July 7. Candidates needed to submit their application fees by July 16. The certificate verification procedure concluded on July 17, and the window to exercise web options expired on July 19.

Following the release of the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment results, aspirants must report to their respective colleges for admission between July 23 and 26.

Candidates who passed the Intermediate exams with 45 per cent in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (40 per cent for reserved categories) are eligible for admission. Additionally, candidates must be Indian nationals and meet the local/non-local status requirements.

Further, 85 per cent of the seats in each course would be reserved for Andhra Pradesh residents. The remaining 15 per cent of the seats will be left open for local and non-local candidates.

Here is how candidates can see their results:

Visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check and click on the "Seat Allotment Results - Phase 1" link. Please enter your hall ticket number and date of birth. Press the "Submit" button. Your allocation data will appear on the screen. Download and print the allotment letter for later reference.

The APSHE conducts the AP EAMCET exam and counselling to allocate available seats in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Science (BSc) Agriculture, Bachelor of Fisheries, and Bachelor of Horticulture programmes.