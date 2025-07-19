NEET PG 2025: Exam city slip & other admit card details ANNOUNCED

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2025 exam city slip will be sent to candidates' registered email IDs starting July 21, 2025.



This slip will inform candidates of the city where their examination will be held.



The admit card for NEET PG 2025 will be available for download from July 31, 2025, via the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.



The admit card will specify the exact venue within the allocated test city.



How to download the exam city slip and admit card?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their exam city slip or admit card:



1) Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2) Locate and click on the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip or admit card link on the homepage.

3) Enter login credentials on the new page that appears.

4) Submit the details to view the exam city slip or admit card on the screen.

5) Verify the details, download the document, and retain a hard copy for future reference.



NEET PG 2025 exam details

The NEET PG 2025 examination is scheduled for August 3, 2025. It will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four response options in English.



Candidates must select the most appropriate answer for each question within a time limit of 3 hours and 30 minutes.



For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official NBEMS website.



The official notice can be viewed here

