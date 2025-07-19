AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2025 results announced: 8,273 candidates qualify for Round 1

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the BSc Paramedical 2025 entrance exam results for the test conducted on July 13, 2025, according to The Times of India report.



A total of 8,273 candidates have qualified for the first round of seat allotment. Candidates can check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, by downloading the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bachelor of Science (BSc) Paramedical Result 2025 PDF, which includes their percentage and overall rank.



Those unable to find their scores in the PDF can access their results through the academic tab on the website using their login credentials.



Cut-off ranks for Round 1 seat allotment

The cut-off ranks for the first round of seat allocation for AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2025 are as follows:



Unreserved (UR): 6398

Unreserved - Persons with physical disabilities (UR-PWBD): 6390

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 6390

Economically Weaker Sections - Persons with physical disabilities (EWS-PWBD): 6040

Other Backward Class - Non Creamy Layer (OBC NCL): 8610

Other Backward Class - Non Creamy Layer - Persons with physical disabilities (OBC (NCL)-PWBD): 8541

Scheduled Caste (SC): 11195

Scheduled Caste - Persons with Physical Disabilities (SC-PWBD): 9211

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 11220



Official notice on eligibility and verification

The AIIMS official notice states, "Those candidates, who are found not eligible for OBC (NCL)/EWS seat on the basis of preliminary scrutiny of respective certificates, shall be treated as UR if their rank is within the cut off rank for UR Merit List, or will NOT be considered to be in this list if rank is beyond the cutoff rank for UR Merit List."



It further clarifies, "All certificates including claims for constitutional reservation will be subject to verification. Candidature can be cancelled at any stage if any of the documents are found invalid."



Next steps for qualified candidates

Qualified candidates should prepare for the upcoming counselling process by checking the official AIIMS website for the counselling schedule and required documents.



The counselling will determine seat allotment for various paramedical courses across AIIMS campuses, based on ranks and preferences.



For detailed information on the results, merit list, and counselling process, candidates are advised to regularly visit aiimsexams.ac.in or follow trusted education news sources for updates.