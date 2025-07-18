Gujarat: GSEB SSC announces class 10 supplementary exam results

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the results for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exams today, July 18.

Students can check their results on the official GSEB website, gseb.org, reported The Indian Express, today, Friday, July 18.



Exam details

The supplementary exams, known as the Purak exams, took place from June 23 to July 3, 2025, at various district headquarters across Gujarat.



Out of 1,24,058 registered candidates, 93,904 appeared for the exams. A total of 25,929 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 27.61%.



How to check your results

Students can follow these simple steps to view and download their GSEB SSC supplementary exam results:



- Visit the official GSEB website, gseb.org.

- Locate and click on the link for Gujarat GSEB Board Class 10th SSC 2025 results.

- Enter your roll number in the provided field and submit.

- View your result on the screen.

- Download and save the result for future reference.



To obtain original mark sheets, students must visit their respective schools, where the GSEB will distribute the official documents.



Comparison with previous years

In the March 2025 annual exams, the GSEB Class 10 SSC recorded a pass percentage of 83.08%. Last year’s overall pass percentage was 82.56%. In 2023 and 2022, the pass percentages were 64.62% and 65.18%, respectively.



Notably, in 2021, the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a 100% pass percentage.



Grading system

To pass the GSEB Class 10 SSC exam and advance to Class 11, students need at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. The board assigns grades based on scores:



91–100: A1

81–90: A2

71–80: B1

61–70: B2

51–60: C1

41–50: C2

35–40: D

21–35: E1

0–20: E2