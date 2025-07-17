UGC NET June 2025 results to be announced on July 22. Here are details

Exam and answer key details

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5, 2025, with the objection window open from July 6 to July 8, 2025, allowing candidates to raise concerns about the answer key.



Result declaration process

The NTA has outlined the following steps for declaring the UGC NET results:



1. Qualification for assistant professor: 6% of candidates who appeared in both papers and hold a Master’s Degree or equivalent will qualify for Assistant Professor eligibility.



2. Category-wise allocation: Slots are distributed across categories as per the Government of India’s reservation policy.



3. Minimum marks requirement: General (Unreserved) and General Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates must secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers combined, while candidates from reserved categories (Scheduled Caste [SC], Scheduled Tribe [ST], Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer [OBC-NCL, Persons with Disabilities [PwD], and Third Gender) need at least 35% aggregate marks.



4. Subject-wise cut-offs: The number of qualifying candidates in each subject and category is determined based on the methodology in the information bulletin. The aggregate percentage of both papers for the allocated slots sets the qualifying cut-off for Assistant Professor eligibility (example, for ‘Economics’ in the SC category). This process applies to all categories and subjects.



5. Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): The total slots for JRF is allocated across categories according to the Government of India’s reservation policy.