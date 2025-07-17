NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip to be released soon. DETAILS here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on July 21, 2025.

This slip informs candidates about the city where their exam centre will be located for the academic year 2025, reported Medical Dialogues, today, Friday, July 17.



How to download city intimation slip

The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip will be available online on the official NBEMS website. Candidates need to follow these steps to download it:



1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the NEET PG section on the homepage.

3. Log in using your login ID and password on the application page.

4. The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save it for future reference.



Exam city selection process

The exam city selection window was open from June 13, 2025, at 3.00 pm to June 17, 2025, at 11.55 pm.

Cities were allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, based on candidates’ preferences during this period.



Admit card details

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card.

The NEET PG 2025 admit card, a crucial document for entry to the exam centre, will be released on July 31, 2025. Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the hall ticket from the NBEMS website.



Revised NEET PG 2025 schedule

The updated schedule for NEET PG 2025 is as follows:

- Application window for exam city selection: June 13, 2025 (3.00 pm) to June 17, 2025 (11.55 pm)

- Edit window: June 20 to June 22, 2025

- Release of city Intimation slip: July 21, 2025

- Issue of admit cards: July 31, 2025

- Date of examination: August 3, 2025 (9.00 am to 12.30 pm)