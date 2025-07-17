BAMS admission requirement revised; 50% PCB marks criteria dropped

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has updated the eligibility criteria for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme, effective from the 2025-26 academic session, reported Shiksha.com, on Thursday, July 17.



The revised rules make it easier for students to pursue this traditional Indian medicine course.



No minimum marks in PCB

Previously, students needed at least 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12 to be eligible for BAMS.

This requirement has now been removed. Starting from the 2025-26 session, candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology can apply for the BAMS programme without needing a minimum percentage in these subjects.



NEET UG still mandatory

Despite the relaxed criteria, qualifying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 remains a compulsory requirement for BAMS admission. Clearing NEET UG is essential for securing a seat in recognised Ayurveda colleges across India.

Applicable from 2025

The updated eligibility criteria will take effect for the 2025 academic cycle. The BAMS programme, overseen by the Ministry of AYUSH, is offered at various Ayurveda colleges and institutions in India, providing students with a professional pathway in traditional Indian medicine.