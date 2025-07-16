ICSI CSEET result 2025 out; get direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2025 examination results today – July 16 – reported Hindustan Times. Candidates can check their scores on the official website at icsi.edu.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2025

Details you need to check the CSEET 2025 results

Candidates must keep their login credentials handy, to check their results – that is – their application number, and date of birth.

Here’s how you can check ICSI CSEET result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below, to access their CSEET results 2025.

Visit the official website: icsi.edu.in. On the homepage, the login window for CSEET results will appear. Enter your credentials and submit. Your CSEET result will be displayed. Download and save it for future reference.

The CSEET July 2025 exam was conducted on July 5 and 7. According to ICSI, the result, along with the subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the official website icsi.edu. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the same site immediately after the results are declared.

ICSI has also confirmed that no physical copies of the marks statement will be issued to candidates.