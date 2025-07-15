HPBOSE DEIEd result 2025 out at hpbose.org; find the direct link here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the D.EI.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 results for the academic session 2025-2027. The result, declared today, July 15, 2025, is now available on the official website at 111.hpbose.org, reported Money Control.

The DElEd CET-2025 examination – held for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme in various institutions across the state – was held on May 29, 2025, across 87 centres in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the board, 15,609 candidates had applied for the exam, of which, 14,352 candidates appeared for the test, and 3,203 candidates qualified.

The final result has been published based on the final answer key, taking into account the objections to the provisional answer key submitted by the candidates.

Here’s how you can check HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 result

Go to the official HPBOSE website: www.hpbose.org Navigate to the “Results” or “Examinations” section Choose your course: D.El.Ed. CET 2025 Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number Click on Submit Download and save the mark sheet for future reference

Find the direct link here.

Counselling for sports category candidates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that the Sports Certificate Verification Counselling for distinguished sportspersons who qualified in the DElEd CET 2025 will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2025, at the HPBOSE headquarters in Dharamshala, starting from 10.30 am.



Candidates are required to bring their original documents for verification. A separate notification listing the roll numbers of eligible candidates will be released shortly.

Counselling schedule and seat allotment

HPBOSE will issue a detailed counselling schedule and seat allotment plan for the 2025–2027 DElEd session in a separate announcement. The final merit list and all counselling-related updates will be published on the official website: www.hpbose.org.