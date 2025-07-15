CSEET July 2025 results to be out tomorrow? Here’s how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 results soon.

The results, along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks, will be out on July 16 at 2.00 pm on the official website at icsi.edu. The exams were held between July 5, 2025 and July 7, 2025, reported Scroll.

To pass the exam, candidates must secure an overall aggregate of 50% marks, with a minimum of 40% in each individual subject.

How to download the ICSI CSEET July 2025 result

Visit the official website: www.icsi.edu Navigate to the Latest@ICSI – students section Click on the CSEET July 2025 result link Log in using your credentials and download the result Print a copy for future reference

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.