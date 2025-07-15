Exams

CSEET July 2025 results to be out tomorrow? Here’s how to download

Candidates can access their CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) results from the official website at icsi.edu
The exams were held between July 5, 2025 and July 7, 2025
The exams were held between July 5, 2025 and July 7, 2025EdexLive
Published on

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 results soon. 

The results, along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks, will be out on July 16 at 2.00 pm on the official website at icsi.edu. The exams were held between July 5, 2025 and July 7, 2025, reported Scroll

To pass the exam, candidates must secure an overall aggregate of 50% marks, with a minimum of 40% in each individual subject.

How to download the ICSI CSEET July 2025 result

  1. Visit the official website: www.icsi.edu

  2. Navigate to the Latest@ICSI – students section

  3. Click on the CSEET July 2025 result link

  4. Log in using your credentials and download the result

  5. Print a copy for future reference

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.

ICSI
CSEET2025
CS executive entrance test

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com