AIIMS CRE 2025: Application window is now open for Group B and C posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has opened the application window for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. The exam is being held for various Group B and C positions across AIIMS institutes in the country.

Interested candidates can now head to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2025, reported NDTV.

Important dates

The application window, which was opened on July 12, 2025, will run till July 31, 2025. The application status will be announced on August 7, 2025. The tentative CBT (Computer-Based Test) exam dates are August 25 and 26, 2025. The admit card will be released three days prior to the exam. The date of the skill test is awaited.

Application fees

The application fees vary by category. It is Rs 3,000 for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and Rs 2,400 for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Economically Weaker Section (SC/ST/EWS) candidates. The Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fee. Candidates should note that they need to pay separately for each group while applying for multiple groups.

CBT pattern

The CBT will be a 90-minute exam comprising 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with a total of 400 marks. The question paper is divided into five sections, each containing 20 questions to be completed within 18 minutes. The sections will include General Knowledge, Aptitude, Computers (20 questions in total), and subject-specific topics (80 questions).

Admit card and exam centres

Exam centres will be established across major states and Union Territories (UTs) of India, depending on the number of applicants. Admit cards will be made available for download three days prior to the exam, while details regarding the exam city and state will be published seven days in advance on the official AIIMS website.

Please note: Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates must log in to the official website to download their admit cards.

For regular updates and the detailed advertisement, candidates are strongly advised to visit www.aiimsexams.ac.in.