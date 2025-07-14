HSBTE Diploma results 2025 OUT: How to check

The State Board of Technical Education, Haryana (HSBTE) has officially announced the HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 for the various diploma course examinations held in May-June 2025, except pharmacy courses.

Students who took these exams can now obtain their results online at the board's official website, hsbte.org.in.

The announcement of the results is a significant milestone for thousands of technical students across the state, allowing them to assess their academic performance and progress in diploma programs.

Visit the official site hsbte.org.in.

Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Choose your diploma course and semester from the list.

Enter your roll number as it appears on your admit card.

To view your results, please submit the necessary information.

Download and print the results for future reference.

Any student who is dissatisfied with their HSBTE 2025 results can request a reassessment. During reassessment, the examiner reviews the answer sheet and, if necessary, awards new marks.

To note, the results for Pharmacy courses have not been declared yet and will be released separately.

The exam was held in May-June 2025. The exam was divided into two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned in the result and report any discrepancies to the board through the official helpline or their institution.

For additional information, candidates should visit the HSBTE's official website.