COMEDK UGET 2025: Counselling to begin from July 18

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who passed the COMEDK UGET 2025 examinations are eligible to participate in the undergraduate admissions counselling process.

The counselling process will assist candidates in obtaining seats in undergraduate engineering programmes. It involves a mock round and a final round of seat allocation.

According to the timetable, the mock round choice filling will begin on July 18, 2025 and end on July 20, 2025. The mock seat allotment results will be announced on July 22, 2025. Students can then make changes to their choices as needed after that.

How to fill in the choices for the COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling round:

Visit https://www.comedk.org/.

Log in with your application number and password.

Click on the counselling area to proceed to the choice filling page.

Choose your preferred colleges and courses in the order that you choose.

Save your choices and submit them by the deadline.

Download a copy and save it for later.

The final list of seats will be announced on July 28, 2025. If you are assigned a seat, you must confirm it and pay the applicable cost before August 1, 2025. You will also be required to report to the designated college by this date.

If a candidate wishes to cancel their Round 1 seat, they must complete a cancellation form by August 4, 2025, before 11 am.

Colleges must provide COMEDK with the information of students who reported between July 26 and August 4, 2025, by 12 noon.