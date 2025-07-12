TNPSC Group 4 2025: Check the difficulty level of today’s exam

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 4 Exam 2025 (TNPSC Group 4 2025) was held today, July 12, at multiple exam centres in Tamil Nadu.

Thousands of individuals appeared for this popular recruitment exam, which is conducted for positions such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist in various government departments, JagranJosh reports.

Approximately 13,69,738 candidates appeared for the exam today, including 5,26,533 male candidates, 86,368 female candidates, and 117 candidates from the "third gender."

The exam was administered in one shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and consisted of objective-type questions covering General Studies, Aptitude Test, and Tamil Eligibility Test/General English.

The section-wise difficulty levels of the TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam are as follows:

Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard): Easy to Moderate General Studies: Easy to Moderate Aptitude and Mental Ability Test: Moderate to Difficult

According to the students’ feedback on the overall exam, the difficulty level of the TNPSC Group 5 2025 exam was “Moderate”.

Currently, the official cut-offs for each post and in each section have not been disclosed by the TNPSC.

Through the exam, the TNPSC aims to fill 3,935 vacancies distributed among various posts under different departments, including the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, and other departments.