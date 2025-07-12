HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 compartment exams 2025 timetable out!

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has posted the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 compartment or supplementary exam 2025 timetable on its official website.

Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment examination can find the exam schedule on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org.

The Class 10 exam will be held from July 22 to July 29, from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon. The timetable for the Class 10 examination is given below:

July 22: Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu

July 23: Hindi

July 24: Science and Technology

July 25: Social Science

July 26: English

July 27: Mathematics

July 29: Arts, Computer science, Information technology enabled services (ITES)(NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (National Skills Qualification Framework/NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Economics and Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)

The Class 12 exam will be held from July 22 to July 28, from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon. The timetable for the Class 12 examination is provided below: