HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 compartment exams 2025 timetable out!

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has posted the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 compartment or supplementary exam 2025 timetable on its official website.
Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment examination can find the exam schedule on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org.
The Class 10 exam will be held from July 22 to July 29, from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon. The timetable for the Class 10 examination is given below:
July 22: Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu
July 23: Hindi
July 24: Science and Technology
July 25: Social Science
July 26: English
July 27: Mathematics
July 29: Arts, Computer science, Information technology enabled services (ITES)(NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (National Skills Qualification Framework/NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Economics and Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)
The Class 12 exam will be held from July 22 to July 28, from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon. The timetable for the Class 12 examination is provided below:
July 22: English
July 23: Economics, Hindi, and Physics
July 24: Accounting, Chemistry, and History
July 25: Biology, Business Studies, and Mathematics
July 26: Political science, Urdu, Sanskrit, sociology
July 28: Physical Education, Computer Science (Information Practices), Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF), and Beauty and Wellness (NSQF)