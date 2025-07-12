Exams

HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 compartment exams 2025 timetable out!

The exams will be held for both classes from July 22 to July 29, from 8.45 am to 12 noon
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has posted the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 compartment or supplementary exam 2025 timetable on its official website. 

Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment examination can find the exam schedule on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org

The Class 10 exam will be held from July 22 to July 29, from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon. The timetable for the Class 10 examination is given below:

  • July 22: Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu

  • July 23:  Hindi 

  • July 24: Science and Technology 

  • July 25: Social Science

  • July 26: English 

  • July 27: Mathematics

  • July 29: Arts, Computer science, Information technology enabled services (ITES)(NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (National Skills Qualification Framework/NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Economics and Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)

The Class 12 exam will be held from July 22 to July 28, from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon. The timetable for the Class 12 examination is provided below:

  • July 22: English

  • July 23: Economics, Hindi, and Physics

  • July 24: Accounting, Chemistry, and History 

  • July 25: Biology, Business Studies, and Mathematics

  • July 26: Political science, Urdu, Sanskrit, sociology

  • July 28: Physical Education, Computer Science (Information Practices), Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF), and Beauty and Wellness (NSQF)

