TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 result: How to check when released

Telangana's Department of Technical Education (DTE) is likely to declare the TS POLYCET (Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results soon.

An update on the official website confirms that the results will be available soon. Although the result was originally planned for July 4, it has yet to be declared.

Once released, candidates can check their allotment status by going to the official TS POLYCET counselling website, tgpolycet.nic.in.



How to check the TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Allotment results?

Visit the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in. On the webpage, click the link for Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025. Enter your login information. Submit the information and see your allotment result.

Candidates who are allocated seats in Round 1 must pay the counselling fee to secure their admission.

According to the official counselling schedule, the final round of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allocation expected to be revealed on or before July 15.

Candidates are urged to check the official website frequently for modifications to the programme following the release of the Round 1 results.

The TS POLYCET 2025 exam took place on May 13, and the results were announced on May 24. The exam lasted two hours and thirty minutes and comprised one examination covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus.