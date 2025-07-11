JoSAA seat allotment counselling Round 5 results out: How to check your seat

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the JoSAA 2025 seat allotment results for Round 5 today, July 11, 2025. Candidates who applied for the counselling phase can find a direct link to check on JoSAA's official website, josaa.nic.in.

According to the schedule, online reporting, fee payment/document upload, and the candidate's response to the query will take place between July 11 and July 14, 2025.

The deadline for fee payment is July 14, 2025. The deadline for resolving fee payment issues, if any, and responding to queries is July 15, 2025.

Here’s how candidates can view their results:

Visit the official website of JoSAA, josaa.nic.in. Click the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 seat allotment outcome link on the home page. A new page will open, where candidates must enter their login details. After clicking the submit button, your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the seat allocation results and download the page. Keep a physical copy of it for future use.

Candidates can withdraw seats and exit the seat allocation process between July 12 and July 14, 2025, with the deadline for responding to withdrawal queries on July 15, 2025.

JoSAA counselling is the process of assigning seats in various undergraduate engineering programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) in India.