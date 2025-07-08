UPSC NDA, NA II and CDS II 2025: Last date to edit application is tomorrow, July 9

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the application correction window for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II Exam 2025 today, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Candidates who wish to edit or modify details in their application forms can do so through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, by 11.59 pm on the deadline day. The correction facility, as stated by the commission, is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors in both the Common Application Form and the Examination Application Form.

The written exams for NDA/NA II and CDS II 2025 are scheduled to be held on September 14, 2025.

Steps to make corrections in UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II Exam 2025 application:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsconline.nic.in. Click on the Login section available on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and proceed to sign in. Access the Common Application Form from your dashboard. Make the required corrections or modifications in your application form. Carefully review all changes before submitting the updated form. Download the confirmation page after submission. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For complete details and direct access to the correction link, candidates are advised to visit upsconline.nic.in.