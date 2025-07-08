TS ICET 2025 results declared: 90.83% candidates pass; counselling schedule to be announced soon

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad, has officially declared the results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025, as reported by The Telegraph.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scores on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in, by logging in with their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

The TS ICET 2025 exam, conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, was held on June 8 and 9 in two shifts each day. The exam serves as the gateway for admission into first-year MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana for the 2025–26 academic session.

This year, a total of 64,938 candidates appeared for the test, out of which 58,985 have qualified, bringing the overall pass percentage to an impressive 90.83 per cent.

Qualifying criteria

General category candidates must secure a minimum of 25% marks, which translates to 50 out of 200.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates are exempted from the minimum qualifying marks requirement, in accordance with the state’s inclusive education policies.

Tie-breaking policy

In the event of two or more candidates securing the same score:

Marks obtained in Section A are considered first.

If still tied, marks from Section B are compared.

If the tie persists, the older candidate is given preference.

With the results now out, TGCHE will soon release the counselling schedule, including important details about certificate verification, web options, seat allotment, and final admissions. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for timely updates.

This announcement marks a crucial step for thousands of aspirants aiming to pursue management and computer applications education in Telangana.