Karnataka panel proposes CBSE-style changes to SSLC exam pattern, including pass marks reduction

In response to growing concerns from various stakeholders, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has submitted a proposal to the state government recommending key changes to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination pattern, including aligning it more closely with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) model.

As per a report by the Deccan Herald, the board has suggested reducing the minimum pass marks from the current 35 to 33, in line with CBSE and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) standards. It has also proposed a reduction in the total marks for the first language paper, bringing it down from 125 to 100.

The move comes in the wake of a noticeable dip in SSLC results this year, which prompted the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka to submit a petition to the Department of School Education and Literacy. One of their primary demands was to adopt CBSE-like evaluation norms to ensure state board students are not at a disadvantage.

“Pass marks in CBSE and ICSE are only 33. Maintaining 35 for the state board creates an unfair gap, especially when students from all boards compete for the same opportunities,” the association noted.

They further argued that such disparities are a key reason students shift to other boards during high school.

“Even one mark can make a difference,” the petition stated.

KSEAB has submitted the proposal for implementation starting from the 2026 SSLC examination cycle. A final decision is awaited from the state government.