ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 results declared; Howrah's Riya Poddar secures AIR 1

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially announced the results of the CMA Foundation June 2025 examination today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — icmai.in.

To access the results, candidates will need to enter their identification number on the result portal. The results link can be found in the "Updates" section of the ICMAI homepage.

This year’s examination saw outstanding performances, with Riya Poddar from Howrah securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1. Akshat Agarwal from Surat secured the second rank. The third rank has been jointly shared by Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar, marking an impressive finish for all top scorers.

Steps to check ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025:

Visit the official website: icmai.in

Click on the link titled “Result of June 2025 Foundation Examination” under the Updates section

Enter your Identification Number and log in

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference





The CMA Foundation June 2025 exam was conducted on June 14, 2025, in two shifts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held from 10 am to 12 noon, while Paper 3 and Paper 4 were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The ICMAI CMA Foundation course is the entry-level examination for students aspiring to become Cost and Management Accountants in India. Candidates who clear this stage will be eligible to register for the Intermediate level.