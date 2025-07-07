AP EAMCET 2025 counselling begins: Registration open till July 16, web options from July 13

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially commenced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2025 counselling process for admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy across the state.

Candidates who have qualified in the AP EAMCET entrance exam can now register for the counselling round via the official portal: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The last date for fee payment and online registration is July 16, 2025.

Candidates will need to undergo certificate verification at designated help centres. This process will be conducted until July 17, and attendance may be required based on the candidate’s category or document status.

Web options entry and seat allotment schedule

The web option entry window, during which candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses, will remain open from July 13 to 18. Those who wish to make changes can use the modification window on July 19, as reported by The Times of India.

The round one seat allotment result will be announced on July 22. Following this, selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges between July 23 and 26 to confirm their admission.

The academic session for newly admitted students is scheduled to begin on August 4, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 counselling: Step-by-step guide

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply for the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process:

Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Log in using your EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth Pay the processing fee online (Rs 1,200 for General/Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates; Rs 600 for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates) Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and category details. Upload the required scanned documents as per the instructions Enter your web options between July 13 and 18

Alternatively, candidates may use the direct link available on the official portal to begin the registration process.