WBJEE 2025 results to be out soon; how to check when released

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has not yet announced the WBJEE 2025 results. When the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results are released, candidates can check them on the WBJEEB's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal JEE results will be published as a Rank Card that includes all important ranks, overall scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry).

The examination was conducted in two shifts on April 27, 2025. Paper I (Mathematics) was held in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who have taken both papers I and II are eligible for the General Merit Rank (GMR) and the Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Such applicants may be considered for admission to any engineering or pharmacy programs.

To protect each candidate's confidentiality, the board will not publish a ranking list.

Here's how applicants can see their results:

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. On the home page, click the link to get the WBJEE Result/Rank Card 2025. To log in, enter your credentials and click submit. Check the WBJEE Result 2025 that appears on the screen. Download and save a printout for future reference.

The provisional answer key was released on May 9, and the objection period ended on May 11, 2025. Candidates were required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per disputed question by net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI only.