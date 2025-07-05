MP Board Supplementary result 2025: Expected release date and key updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has commenced the evaluation process for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations. The assessment is being carried out in two phases and involves checking approximately 9 lakh answer sheets submitted by over 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the second round of exams after failing to clear one or more subjects in the main board exams.

As per the official schedule, the first phase of evaluation is currently underway and will continue until July 11, 2025. The second phase will follow from July 12 to July 20, 2025. Both phases cover the evaluation of answer sheets from the supplementary exams held earlier this year, reported the Economic Times.

Once the second phase concludes on July 20, the supplementary results for Class 10 and 12 are expected to be announced by the end of July 2025. Students are advised to regularly check the official MPBSE website for updates regarding result announcements.

Class 12 English paper mix-up: Rectification measures

In a recent development, MPBSE has addressed an error during the Class 12 supplementary exam at the Government Naveen Umavi centre in Arera Colony, Bhopal, where 20 students were mistakenly given a Class 10 English question paper.

An MPBSE official clarified, “These affected candidates do not have to appear for the MPBSE compartment exam 2025 again.” A special committee will review the matter to determine whether average marks will be awarded or if an alternative evaluation method will be used.

With the evaluation process in progress and rectification measures being implemented, students are urged to stay calm and monitor the board’s official announcements for the latest updates on result release and further instructions.