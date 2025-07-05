Indian Navy INCET 2025 registration begins at incet.cbt-exam.in

The Indian Navy has opened the registration portal for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025. Interested candidates can now apply online for various Group B (NG) and Group C civilian positions through the official website at incet.cbt-exam.in.

This recruitment drive offers an opportunity to join the Navy in administrative and support roles across multiple naval commands, with a total of 1,104 vacancies available, reported The Times of India.

INCET 2025 application dates

The application process for the Indian Navy INCET 2025 begins on July 5, 2025, and will remain open until July 18, 2025.

The selection process will include a computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical examination. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying to understand the eligibility criteria, age limits, and post-specific requirements.

Eligibility criteria for the Indian Navy INCET 2025

The recruitment is open for several civilian posts such as Tradesman Mate, Senior Draughtsman, and Chargeman. Key eligibility conditions include:

Candidates must have passed Class 10, Class 12, or possess a relevant diploma or degree, depending on the post.

Age limits generally range between 18 to 25 years, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

How to apply for INCET 2025

Follow the steps below to complete your application:

Visit the official portal: incet.cbt-exam.in Register with your mobile number and email ID Fill in the application form with correct personal, academic, and contact details Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents Pay the application fee online (if applicable) and submit the form Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Selection process for INCET 2025

The selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with objective-type questions, covering:

General Intelligence

English Language

Numerical Aptitude

General Awareness

Candidates who qualify will be invited for document verification and a medical examination.

The exact dates for the examination and the release of admit cards will be notified after the application window closes. Applicants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.