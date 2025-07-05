ICAI CA May 2025 results to be declared tomorrow: Key details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May 2025 exams on July 6, 2025. The results will be released for all three levels – Foundation, Intermediate, and Final – reported Telegraph India.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by logging in to the official ICAI websites at icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org, using their registration number, roll number, and password. To access the results, candidates must select their respective course, enter the required credentials along with the security captcha, and click on ‘Check Result’ to view and download their scorecards for future reference.

Alongside the individual results, ICAI will also publish the merit list for the May 2025 session, showcasing the top 50 rank holders nationwide. Candidates can access this list by logging in with their registration or roll number and the security code provided on the portal.

As per the passing criteria, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and at least 50% aggregate marks in each group to qualify. Both conditions must be met to be declared as passed in the respective level.

Aspirants are advised to keep their login credentials ready and frequently check the official websites for the latest updates on the result declaration.