Bar Council to announce AIBE 2025 dates soon

The Bar Council of India (BCI) plans to issue the notification for the All India Bar Examination 2025 (AIBE 2025) soon. As per reports, the exam is expected to be held in September.

The AIBE is a certification exam administered by the BCI to all law graduates. Clearing this exam is required for law graduates who want to practise in India.

The notification for the AIBE 2025 will include all important information such as the registration deadline, application process, exam timetable and so on, Shiksha reports.

Candidates who pass the AIBE 2025 will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the BCI. All law graduates who have registered with any of the state bar councils are eligible to register for AIBE 2025.

The BCI will conduct the AIBE 2025 in a pen-and-paper mode, and the duration of the exam will be three hours. The question paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying 1 mark. Candidates will not be awarded negative marks for wrong answers.

The AIBE 2025 will be held in English and 22 regional languages. Its syllabus contains 19 law subjects.

The application fee for the General, Other Backwards Classes (OBC), General-Persons with Disabilities (General-PwD), and OBC-PWD categories is Rs 3,500, excluding GST and other charges. For Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), SC-PWD, and ST-PWD categories, the fee is Rs 2,500, excluding GST and other charges.

Only applicants who clear the AIBE 2025 with the required qualifying scores are awarded the Certificate of Practice. After the announcement of the AIBE results, candidates can collect the COP within a month from their state bar councils or download the PDF from the AIBESCOPE mobile application.