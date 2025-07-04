UPSC ESE timetable issued, exam to be held on August 10

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the whole schedule for the Engineering Services Mains Exam (ESE) 2025. The timetable was issued on July 3, and the exam will take place on August 10.

According to the official announcement, the UPSC ESE 2025 examination will take held in two shifts:

Morning shift: 9 am - 12 noon

Afternoon shift: 2.30 - 5.30 pm

During the first shift, students will complete Paper-I for their chosen subject — Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. This is a traditional (written) paper worth 300 points.

Paper II for the same subjects will be administered during the second shift. This paper is also worth 300 points and will be held from 2.30 to 5.30 pm.

The UPSC Engineering Services Exam is held to recruit engineers for various Group A and Group B technical positions within the Indian Engineering Services. Candidates can apply in four streams:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering (electronics)

Electrical engineering (telecommunications)

UPSC has also issued the Branch codes for the subjects which are configured as follows:

Civil Engineering:

CIVIL ENGG. Paper-I (conv) 13

CIVIL ENGG. Paper-II (conv) 14

Electrical Engineering:

ELECTRICAL ENGG. Paper-I (conv) 33

ELECTRICAL ENGG. Paper-II (conv) 34

Mechanical Engineering:

MECHANICAL ENGG. Paper-I (conv) 23

MECHANICAL ENGG. Paper-II (conv) 24

Electronics & Telecommunication:

ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGG Paper-I (conv) 43

Engineering ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGG.Paper-II (conv) 44

Candidates who have registered for this examination can view the timetable on the official website, upsc.gov.in.