CUET UG results 2025 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates can now access their scorecards through the official websites at cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in.

While only the scorecard download link has been made available so far, a detailed result notification is expected soon. This notification will likely include crucial details such as the total number of candidates, topper names, and their scores – reported Hindustan Times.

CUET UG result 2025 direct link

To download their individual scorecards, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted between May 13 and June 3. A re-examination was held on June 2 and 4 for students whose tests were originally scheduled on May 13 and 16. The provisional answer key was published on June 17, with the objection window closing on June 20.

Steps to check CUET UG 2025 result:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the CUET UG 2025 Result/Scorecard link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit to view and download your scorecard.

Following the result declaration, candidates who have qualified can begin applying for admissions. Since there is no centralised counselling process for CUET UG, applicants must apply individually to each participating university. Some institutions have already opened their application portals.