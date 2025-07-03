UGC-NET 2025 answer keys: How to check when released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon make the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 exam available.

Candidates who took the test can check the answer key by going to the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once it is available.

UGC-NET Provisional Answer Key 2025: How to check

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Find the 'Public Notices' section on the homepage. Click the UGC NET June 2025 preliminary answer key link. A new page will open on your screen. Check the answer key and save it. Keep a physical copy of the final answer key for future reference.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam using a computer-based test (CBT) format. The test consists of two papers, each with objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), NDTV reports.

It assesses candidates' eligibility for posts such as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship, and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Each question carries two marks. There is no negative grading for erroneous responses, and unanswered or marked for review questions do not earn marks.

If a question is ruled erroneous or confusing, all candidates who attempted it will be given full marks.

The exam was conducted in two shifts. It has 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.