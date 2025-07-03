TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2025 out: Here’s how to download hall tickets

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published the admit cards for the Group IV combined Civil Services Examination. Candidates appearing for the preliminary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, reported India Today.

According to the official reports, applicants must access their admit card through the One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard by entering login credentials – application number and date of birth.

The commission states: “The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) shall be downloaded through their One Time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth.”

The preliminary examination for Group IV positions is set to take place on July 12, 2025. The written paper consists of 200 objective-type questions and must be completed within three hours. The paper comprises three parts:

Part A: 100 questions – Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test Part B: 75 questions – General Studies Part C: 25 questions – Aptitude and Mental Ability

The examination is of a total of 300 marks. While Part A must be attempted entirely in Tamil, candidates can opt for either English or Tamil in the other sections.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across various positions spanning 25 different designations, including Junior Assistant (Non-Security), Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Forest Guard, Junior Revenue Inspector, and Village Administrative Officer, among others.

The TNPSC has announced vacancies for several positions under Group IV services, including 215 posts for Village Administrative Officer, 1,621 for Junior Assistant (Non-Security), 239 for Junior Revenue Inspector, and 1,099 for Typist.

To download the TNPSC Group IV admit card for 2025, candidates should visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. From the homepage, navigate to the ‘Exam Dashboard’ section and select ‘Group IV Services’.

Click on the OTR (One Time Registration) Dashboard link, and log in using your application number and date of birth. The hall ticket will then appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of the admit card for use on the exam day and for future reference.

Applicants are advised to regularly keep tabs on the TNPSC website for the latest updates or instructions related to the examination.