NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment result 2025 (provisional) out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), operating under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India, has released the provisional result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) Round 1 Counselling 2025.

Candidates who participated in the first round can now check the provisional seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

It is important to note that this result is provisional and released solely for informational purposes.

The MCC has clarified that the current allotment is only indicative and cannot be used as the basis for any legal claim. Candidates should wait for the final result before initiating any admission-related steps, reported The Times of India.

How to report discrepancies in results?

As per the official notification, any discrepancies found in the provisional result must be reported to MCC via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11.00 am on July 3, 2025. After this deadline, no corrections will be accepted, and the provisional result will be treated as final.

The MCC has also strictly instructed candidates not to report to the allotted colleges or institutes based on the provisional result. Students should only approach their respective institutions after the final result is declared and after downloading their allotment letter from the MCC website.

No legal claim over a provisional allotment, clarifies MCC

MCC has reiterated that no legal claim can be made based on the seat allotment shown in the provisional NEET MDS Round 1 result. The provisional result is not legally binding and cannot be challenged in a court of law.

It is intended solely to provide candidates with an initial indication of their allotment status.

The final seat allotment will be released after all discrepancies reported by candidates are reviewed and resolved. Only the final result will be considered valid for admission purposes.

How to check and download NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment result 2025 (Provisional)

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download the provisional seat allotment result for NEET MDS Round 1 Counselling 2025:

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in Navigate to the MDS Counselling 2025 section On the homepage, click on the link for “MDS Counselling 2025.” Click on the Round 1 Result link Look for the link titled “Provisional Result for NEET MDS Round-I 2025” and click on it. Download the PDF – The result will be available as a downloadable PDF file. Check your allotment Open the PDF and use the Ctrl + F search function to find your roll number and view your allotted seat.

The MCC has strictly advised candidates not to report to the allotted institutes based on the provisional result.



Students must wait for the final seat allotment result and download their official allotment letter before contacting or reporting to any medical or dental college.