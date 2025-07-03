How are medical aspirants preparing for NEET PG? This poll gives insights

With just a month left for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, aspirants are intensifying their preparation efforts in hopes of securing a top rank. Many have now shifted their focus to mock tests and performance analysis, aiming to refine their strategies ahead of the crucial exam.

A recent poll conducted by Shiksha revealed that a majority of candidates have already completed their syllabus and are currently practicing full-length mock tests to boost confidence and speed.

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 3 in a single shift. Initially scheduled for June 15, the exam was postponed following an intervention by the Supreme Court.

NEET PG 2025 preparation: Insights from Shiksha polls

As the NEET PG 2025 exam approaches, a series of polls conducted by Shiksha offer valuable insight into the current state of candidate preparation and study patterns.

How prepared are the candidates?

In a poll assessing self-evaluation of preparation levels:

45% of candidates rated their preparation as very good, having already completed the syllabus and begun attempting mock exams.

37% admitted they were yet to finish the syllabus.

19% rated their preparation as good, mentioning that they were about to begin revision soon.

Study hours: How much time are students investing?

In a separate poll on daily study time:

57% of students said they are dedicating 5-6 hours per day to NEET PG preparation.

20% responded that they have no fixed study hours, preparing as per convenience or availability.

14% admitted to studying less than 3 hours daily.

Just 9% reported studying 3-4 hours a day.

These responses reflect a serious approach among a large portion of aspirants, with many having already transitioned into the revision and mock test phase as they gear up for the August 3 exam.

NEET PG 2025: City allotment slip to be released on July 21

The NEET PG 2025 application process has been successfully completed, and candidates can now gear up for the next step in the exam cycle. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the city allotment slip on July 21, 2025.

Candidates should note that the city allotment slip is not the same as the admit card. It only serves to inform applicants about the city in which their exam centre will be located.

The exact name and address of the exam centre will be mentioned in the NEET PG 2025 admit card, which is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2025.

NEET PG 2025 exam pattern overview

Date of Exam: August 3, 2025

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Questions: 200

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBE website for updates and ensure timely download of both the city intimation slip and admit card.