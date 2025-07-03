CUET UG 2025 result to be out on THIS day: Key changes explained

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET UG 2025 results on July 4, said a report by The Indian Express. Once released, candidates can access and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted between May 13 and June 4.

The final answer key was published on July 1, with 27 questions across various subjects and sessions dropped. According to the official marking scheme, candidates will receive full five marks for each dropped question, regardless of whether they attempted it.

In cases where multiple correct options have been identified for a question, candidates who selected any one of the correct choices will be awarded full marks.

For papers held in multiple shifts, raw scores will be normalised and converted into NTA scores. The CUET UG 2025 scores will be valid only for admissions in the 2025-26 academic session.

This year, the CUET UG was conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the first time, the entire exam was held in a fully online format.

Unlike previous years, candidates could select up to five subjects instead of six. Additionally, they were allowed to choose subjects regardless of whether they had studied them in Class 12. The total number of subjects offered was reduced from 63 to 37.

A new general aptitude test was introduced for students opting for subjects outside their Class 12 curriculum. Another notable change was the removal of optional questions, as candidates were required to attempt all questions this year.

In terms of result timelines, the CUET UG results were declared on July 28 in 2024, on July 15 in 2023, and on September 15 in 2022.