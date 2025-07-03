CBSE compartment exams 2025: Practicals to commence from July 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will administer the practical tests for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment/supplementary exams from July 10 to July 15.

The board released the test regulations for students and schools administering practical exams on July 2 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Class 12 compartment exams will be held on a single day on July 15, whereas the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams will be held from July 15 to July 22, Business Standard reports.

This session is only for students who have been assigned to the Repeat in Practical (RP) or Repeat in Both (RB) categories in any topic, according to the official notification.

Here are crucial dates students should remember:

Report to their schools or examination centres with the admission card on July 7, 2025.

Dates for Class 10 and 12 practical extra exams: July 10 to July 15, 2025.

Class 12 compartment exams: July 15, 2025 (single day)

CBSE Class 10 compartment exam dates- July 15 to July 22.

Only Class 12 students designated as Repeat in Practical (RP) will appear for the practical test during the extended timetable. Their previous theoretical grades will be maintained and applied moving forward.

Students designated as Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) must take both theory and practical exams in Class 10.

If a student misses the internal assessment during the main exam, they will receive pro-rata internal marks based on their performance in theory in the supplementary exam. There will be no additional internal evaluations.