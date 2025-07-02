DU offers special exam window for students affected by Operation Sindoor disruptions

The University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday, July 1, announced a special examination provision for students who missed their semester exams in May 2025 due to disruptions linked to Operation Sindoor.

In an official statement issued on July 1, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, confirmed that undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from the 2024-25 academic session will be allowed to reappear for exams originally held on May 13, 14, and 15.

“All concerned students are informed that the last date to submit the Google Form for the special examinations is July 10, 2025 (Thursday), by 11:59 pm,” the university stated in its notification.

The special provision applies only to students who were unable to appear for exams on the specified dates due to circumstances triggered by Operation Sindoor. Students must submit valid documentary proof demonstrating that they were unable to travel to Delhi during that period.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Professor Tuteja emphasised that the initiative aims to prevent students from being academically penalised for unforeseen events, while maintaining fairness through strict documentation requirements.

The move is expected to benefit a significant number of affected students. Rescheduled exam dates will be announced later by the university's examination branch and will apply exclusively to verified applicants.