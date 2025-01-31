CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam date sheet for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) December 2024 session. Candidates preparing for the exam can now access and download the official schedule from the NTA’s website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.



The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam will take place from February 28, 2025, to March 2, 2025. The detailed schedule is as follows:



February 28, 2025

- Mathematical Sciences & Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences: 9.00 am – 12.00 pm

- Chemical Sciences: 3.00 pm – 6.00 pm



March 1, 2025

- Life Sciences: 9.00 am – 12.00 pm (Shift 1)

- Life Sciences: 3.00 pm – 6.00 pm (Shift 2)



March 2, 2025

- Physical Sciences: 9.00 am – 12.00 pm



Mode of examination

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It is available for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professor positions, assistant professor with PhD admission, and PhD admission only.



Other details

- The exam will consist of three parts, with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in each section.

- Candidates will not have a break between sections.

- The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English, and candidates must answer in the language they selected during the application process.



To download the CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Exam Schedule” link

Step 3: Download the PDF for reference.



The city intimation slip and admit card will be released separately on the NTA website.



For any questions or clarifications, candidates can contact NTA through the following options:

- Email: csirnet@nta.ac.in

- Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700