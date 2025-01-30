RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2024 to be out today? Here are a few important updates

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination today, Thursday, January 30, 2024. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in.



Exam schedule

The RAS Prelims examination is scheduled for February 2, 2024, from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm. The admit card will include detailed information about the exam centre, instructions for the exam day, and other necessary details.



Other details

RPSC is conducting the RAS examination for 733 vacancies. The examination is divided into two parts:

a) Preliminary test (screening)

b) Mains test (written exam and interview)



Instructions for candidates

- Candidates are required to reach the exam centre on time. Entry will be permitted up to 60 minutes before the start of the exam.

- A security check will be conducted before entering the exam hall.

- The RAS Prelims examination will serve as a screening test only. The marks obtained in this stage will not be counted for the final merit list.



Documents required

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry the following:

- The main Aadhar card must be presented. If the photo on the Aadhar card is unclear, a different ID proof (example, driver’s license, passport, voter ID card) with a clear and recent photograph can be provided.

- A recent colour photograph must be pasted on the admit card.



Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the RAS Prelims admit card download link.

Step 2: Enter your login details.

Step 3: Submit the information and download the admit card.