GATE 2025: Here are some changes introduced that you shouldn't ignore

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee in February 2025. GATE is a national-level exam used for admission to master’s and doctoral programmes in fields like engineering, technology, science, architecture, commerce, arts, and humanities. It also offers recruitment opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs), as per a report by The Indian Express.



Here are some of the new initiatives of GATE 2025

1) Financial Assistance

- For Masters and Doctoral programmes: A GATE score can now provide financial assistance for pursuing master’s or direct admission to selected doctoral programs in engineering, technology, science, arts, and humanities.

Assistance details:

- For MTech students: Financial aid of Rs 12,400 per month will be provided for 22 months.

- For Doctoral programs: An amount of Rs 37,000 per month for the first two years, and Rs 42,000 per month from the third to the fifth year can be availed by students.

Eligibility: The chosen institution for doctoral programmes must be supported by the Ministry of Education or other government agencies.



2) PSU recruitment via GATE scores

This year, more PSUs will use GATE scores for recruitment.



Here are some PSUs who will be taking students based on their GATE 2025 scores

- IIT Kanpur: Will admit MTech students through GATE 2025 in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering Department.

- Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL): Will use GATE scores in CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

- Grid Controller of India Limited: Will use GATE scores in EE for recruitment.

- Gas Authority of India Limited: Will use GATE scores in CH, CS, EE, IN, and ME for recruitment.



Other PSUs, such as the Airports Authority of India, BSNL, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), also accept GATE scores for recruitment.