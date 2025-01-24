TS TET 2025: Provisional answer key most likely to be out today; results on February 5

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 results are scheduled to be announced on February 5, 2025. This was announced in an official notification published by the Telangana School Education Department.

Prior to the result announcement, the board will issue the provisional answer key and invite objections from candidates via the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. The answer key is expected to be released today, January 24, stated Telegraph India.

Candidates will have the opportunity to submit objections, which will be carefully reviewed by an expert panel appointed by the department. Based on the panel's evaluation, the final answer key will be released.



Steps to Download the TS TET Answer Key 2025 (once it is released):

Step 1: Visit the official website: tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet

Step 2: Click on the link for the initial/provisional answer key

Step 3: Log in with the required login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the answer key.



Further, to raise objections, follow the guidelines provided on the website.





TS TET 2025

The TS TET 2025 examination consisted of two papers — Paper 1 for teaching positions in Classes I to V and Paper 2 for Classes VI to VIII.

The qualifying criteria for the exam require general category candidates to secure at least 60% marks. BC (Backward Class) category candidates need a minimum of 50%, while SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and differently-abled candidates must achieve 40% or more to pass.