MPSC released merit list of Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administrative Services Main Exam 2023

The general merit list for candidates who qualified for the Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administrative Services Main Examinations 2023 is out. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the merit list of the candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in, to check the merit list, which has been issued in PDF format.Steps to check the MPSC Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administrative Services Main Examination 2023 merit list are:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ie, mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Latest Updates’ tab, click on the link: ‘Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administrative Services Main Examination 2023 - Announcement regarding General Merit List and Post Preferences.'

Step 3: Or for another alternative, click on the Candidate Information Tab

Step 4: Click on the result and merit list

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the general merit

Step 7: Download it for future reference



Other news

In other news, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil) within the Public Works Road Department (PWRD) and the Public Works (Building and National Highway-NH) Department, as stated in a report by News18. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 650 vacancies.



The online application process is scheduled for February 5, 2025, and will close on March 4, 2025. Candidates are informed that the final date for submitting the application fee is March 6, 2025.