JEE Mains 2025: Exam centre for Jan 28, 29, 30 moved from Prayagraj to Varanasi amid Maha Kumbh

Amidst the largest spiritual gathering Maha Kumbh 2025, the candidates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 have reported difficulties in reaching their exam centres in Prayagraj, stated a report by Zee News.

Therefore, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice announcing that the exam will be held in Varanasi instead of Prayagraj. According to the notice, several candidates reported difficulties in reaching the Prayagraj centres due to the large gathering of devotees at the Maha Kumbh. As a result, the exams on January 28, 29, and 30 will now take place at centres in Varanasi, stated the Zee News report.



On January 23, the NTA released admit cards for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 scheduled for January 28, 29, and 30. Candidates can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Select the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Login by entering your application number and password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download your admit card



Candidates should verify that their details, including name, photo, and signature, are correctly printed on the admit card after downloading it. Additionally, they must ensure that the admit card's QR code and bar code are visible. On the exam day, they must bring their admit card and a valid, original photo ID that was uploaded during the online application process.