Ahead of CMAT 2025 exam, here are a few important details

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 will be held tomorrow, January 25, 2025. The test, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is an MBA (Master of Business Administration) entrance exam for admission to AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education)- affiliated colleges and other participating institutions.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to mandatorily carry the CMAT admit card 2025 along with a self-declaration form to the exam centre. The NTA will conduct the CMAT exam for a duration of three hours in two shifts. While shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, the afternoon shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The CMAT question paper will consist of five sections namely:

1) Quantitative techniques and data interpretation

2) Logical reasoning

3) Language comprehension

4) General awareness

5) Innovation and entrepreneurship

Each section will consist of 20 questions carrying 80 marks each. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted for a total of 400 marks, stated Careers360.

Important instructions

The NTA has notified the CMAT exam day guidelines on the official website. Additionally, candidates will have to reach the CMAT exam centre two hours before the exam commences. The verification and registration desk will be closed 1.30 hours after the entry gates are opened

Any candidate found to have changed room or seat will be disqualified from the exam, and the act will be considered as use of unfair means. Candidates are not allowed to carry any baggage inside the CMAT exam centre, stated Careers360.