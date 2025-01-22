NTA reschedules JEE Main 2025 exam for 114 candidates in Bengaluru

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced rescheduling the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 examination for the Bengaluru Centre. According to a notice issued today, January 22, the exam has been cancelled for 114 candidates due to technical glitches at an exam centre in Bengaluru.

"Due to unavoidable reason of technical snag in Examination CentreeTalent, (TC code- 40086), No.3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd. Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya Bengaluru, Karnataka, during conduct of JEE (Main)-2025 Session-1 (Shift-I) Examination on 22 January 2025, the examination for 114 affected candidates are rescheduled and will be conducted on 28/29 January 2025. These candidates will be issued with fresh admit cards alongwith other candidates scheduled to appear on the above mentioned dates," the notice read,

According to the schedule, the exams, starting today are being held in two shifts on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. While Paper 2A is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2025.

The shift timings are 9.00 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

JEE is an engineering entrance assessment conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. It comprises two different examinations: The JEE-Main and the JEE-Advanced.