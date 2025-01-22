JEE Mains 2025 Session I: Candidates say Mathematics was tougher

Today is Day One of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025. While Session 2 is underway, candidates of Session 1 opine that mathematics was the toughest.

According to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) schedule, the exams are being held in two shifts on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. While Paper 2A is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2025.

Analysing the session 1 question paper, Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services, said, "The JEE Main paper on 22nd January was of easy to moderate difficulty overall. The Chemistry and Physics sections were relatively easy, while the Mathematics section was slightly lengthy and calculative," stated by Hindustan Times.

The students, too, felt mathematics was a little tough compared to sciences. Here are their reactions:

Shakshi a 17-year-old student and a resident of Panchkula, said, “Maths was difficult, calculus was in good weightage, physics was moderate and chemistry was easy organic chemistry didn't come that much, as compared to inorganic chemistry.”



Kalpana Mukherjee, a candidate from Gazipur who appeared for the examination in Lucknow said that she was not satisfied with her performance. "According to me, the portion of physics and chemistry were easy to moderate while the Mathematics was a bit tricky. The examination center was also far away from the city center which added to my anxiety," said Mukherjee.



For Shailesh Pandey, a candidate from Bakshi ka Talab who appeared for the examination in Lucknow, said that the portion of chemistry was based on the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus, which turned out to be easier than the other two subjects. "Physics was moderate, but mathematics was difficult to solve. It took us quite some time to enter the examination centre, which could have been solved if there were more centres for examination," said Pandey, who appeared for his second attempt.

Sanjali Verma, a candidate from Sitapur who appeared for the examination in Lucknow, said that the entire paper was a bit difficult, but she is satisfied with her first attempt. "Most of the physics was covered from the Class XII NCERT syllabus, while more questions were framed out of organic chemistry. In mathematics vector, statistics and probability had a great share in the question paper," Verma said.