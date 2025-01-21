UPSSSC Junior Assistant main exam 2024 registration ends tomorrow. More details here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSC) issued a notice regarding the Junior Assistant Mains Exam 2024 yesterday, Monday, January 20. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can find the notice on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in, reported India TV, today, Tuesday, January 21.



Registration ends tomorrow

The registration process for the Junior Assistant main exam 2024 will close on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do so before the online application window closes.



Revised vacancies

The commission has updated the details regarding the number of vacancies for the Junior Assistant position. Initially, there were 2,702 vacancies, including 2,568 for General Selection and 134 for Special Selection.



The official notice reveals changes to the advertised vacancies. The number of posts has been revised to 1,125 from the previously advertised 1,111 vacancies for Junior Assistants under the state tax commission office.



Additionally, the commission has added 450 new Junior Assistant posts in various departments (405 for General Selection and 45 for Special Selection).



As a result, the total number of vacancies has increased to 3,166, 2,987 of which are for General Selection and 179 of which are for Special Selection.



Candidates can access the official notice for more details at upsssc.gov.in