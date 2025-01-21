SSC announced results of MTS and Havaldar exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results using roll numbers.



The link to check your result is here: https://ssc.gov.in/api/attachment/uploads/masterData/Results/ROLL-HAV21.pdf



To recall, the test was held from September 30 to November 14 last year, and the provisional answer key was released on November 29. Additionally, the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on December 2, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was conducted in Hindi and English and 13 regional languages. The test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes. Both sessions were held on the same day, as stated by Hindustan Times.



Questions in the CBT were objective-type and had multiple choices. Moreover, there was a negative marking (-1) in the second session.

Selection process

The selection process of the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment comprises a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).



This recruitment drive will fill 9,583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6,144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 are for Havaldar, stated Hindustan Times.