RRB recruitment exam application to start on January 23

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the RRB CEN No 08/2024 recruitment notification on January 21, 2025. Interested candidates are instructed to visit the official website for more information regarding the recruitment process.

This notification pertains to the recruitment of 32,438 Level 1 positions under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Registration for these posts is scheduled to start on January 23, 2025, as stated by the Times of India.





Important dates for RRB recruitment 2025:

January 23, 2025: Start of applications

February 22, 2025: Last date of applications

February 23 to 24, 2025: Fee payment of application after the closing date

February 25 to March 6, 2025: Modification window for corrections

Selection Process

The selection process for RRB recruitment includes four stages:

- A computer-based test (CBT)

- A Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

- Document Verification and

- A medical examination

Application fee

The examination fee is Rs 500 for all candidates. According to TOI, Rs 400 will be refunded upon appearing for the CBT test. Rs 100 is charged for applicable bank charges.



For candidates belonging to the Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), female, transgender, ex-servicemen, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), minority communities, or economically backward classes (EBC), the fee is Rs 250. This amount will also be refunded after deducting bank charges upon appearing for the CBT.