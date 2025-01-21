NEET PG 2024: MCC extends registration deadline for NEET PG Round 3 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to register for the third round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling. According to the updated schedule shared by MCC, the deadline for registration has now been extended to January 22, 2025, reported Education Times.



Seat allotment result

MCC will announce the seat allotment results on January 25, 2025. After the results are declared, candidates must report to the assigned colleges before February 3, 2025. Additionally, document verification will be carried out from February 4 to 5, 2025.



Why is it delayed?

The official notification from MCC explains that the extension is due to delayed counselling in certain states and the recent declaration of Round 2 results in Rajasthan. Many candidates have requested the extension, prompting MCC to revise the schedule for the third counselling round with the competent authority's approval. This extension aims to accommodate the interests of the candidates.



Resignation window reopened

In response to requests from candidates, the resignation window for All-India seats has been reopened and will remain available until noon on January 22, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats through state counselling and wish to resign from their All-India seat can do so but with the forfeiture of their security deposit.



Seats vacated by candidates who resign from their All-India seats will be included in the seat matrix for Round 3, and will be allocated based on merit and preference during the allotment process.



Candidates are advised to refer to the updated PG counselling schedule for both All India and State Quotas on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in